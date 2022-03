Bakersfield, Calif. — The musical “On Your Feet” opens tonight, Friday, March 4th, at the Stars Theater/Restaurant in downtown Bakersfield. It’s the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, who had 38 chart-topping hits in the 1980’s and won 26 Grammy’s.

Tickets for “On Your Feet!” range from $27 to $75 and are available online or by calling (661) 325-6100. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office located at 1931 Chester Avenue, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.