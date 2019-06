The Golden Empire Gleaners is kicking-off their Oil Can Do It food drive on Thursday, June 6.

Breakfast burritos will be served from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the 9600 Ming Ave. Burritos prepared by Mossman’s Catering will be five dollars each.

All proceeds and food donations will stay local.

Gleaners hopes to surpass the total amount of pounds raised this year with a goal of 380,000 pounds of food.

