Officer Down Ride to honor fallen officers

The Kern County 999 Foundation will hold the 13th Annual Officer Down Ride on Saturday.

The ride is held to honor Kern County Peace Officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

Preregistration will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Original Roadhouse Steaks, located on 8490 Rosedale Hwy. The ride will start from Original Roadhouse Steaks around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Riders will continue to the downtown Law Enforcement Memorial and end their ride back at the restaurant.

For more information, visit here.