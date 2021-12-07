‘Obscura’ an Immersive photo experience coming to Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — A new selfie museum is coming to Downtown Bakersfield, but with a twist.

It’s called “Obscura” and the immersive photo experience is set to launch in January. City leaders say the project will feature an array of interesting spaces, including a confetti playroom, projections and an art gallery where local art pieces will be available for sale.



City Councilman Andre Gonzalez Andre spoke with 17 News about the new attraction.

The HUB of Bakersfield will launch OBSCURA, a series of interactive art exhibits that will take visitors on a visual adventure. Similar to popular “selfie- museums” throughout the world, OBSCURA will immerse visitors’ insets in a fun, interactive way. This new-to-Bakersfield concept will be fun for all-ages, family-friendly event, celebrating many of Downtown’s best establishments and landmarks.

The exhibits are “not just cool backdrops for photos. These are complete rooms with several vignettes you can discover… Spaces where you can feel inspired and creative here in Bakersfield,” Said Hub Board Member and Project Manager Ryan Sanders. “OBSCURA features an array of interesting spaces, including a confetti playroom, projections and an art gallery where local art pieces will be available for sale. Not only are these areas immersive and interactive, they are themed that celebrate our local story in wild, whimsical and chic ways.”

General Admission tickets are $20; $15 discount tickets are available for students, seniors, military, and first responders.

Obscura is located at 2020 G St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 and will be open every Friday and Saturday night in January, from 6 to 10 p.m. and Second Saturday (Jan 8) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.