BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Nimisha Amin, pediatrician, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about a new study revealing the stark impact the pandemic has made on children and teen’s mental health.

The report shows a rise in self-harm, substance abuse disorders, mental health diagnoses and a decline in overall mental health.

Dr. Amin shared how parents can understand when to seek help from their pediatrician if children are experiencing mental health issues.