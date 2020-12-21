New COVID-19 laws go into effect January 2021

Sunrise Interviews
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Robin Paggi, Training & Development Specialist with Worklogic HR, joined 17 News at Sunrise to explain some new laws going into effect that impact employees and employers regarding COVID-19.

Paggi explained the following new bills:

  • SB 1159: Workers’ compensation: COVID-19: critical workers
  • AB 1867: Small employer family leave mediation: handwashing: supplemental paid sick leave
  • AB 685: Imminent hazard to employees: exposure: notification: serious violations
  • AB 2043: Occupational safety and health: agricultural employers and employees: COVID-19 response
  • AB 2537: Personal protective equipment: health care employees
  • SB 275: Health Care and Essential Workers: personal protective equipment

