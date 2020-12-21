New COVID-19 laws go into effect January 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Robin Paggi, Training & Development Specialist with Worklogic HR, joined 17 News at Sunrise to explain some new laws going into effect that impact employees and employers regarding COVID-19.
Paggi explained the following new bills:
- SB 1159: Workers’ compensation: COVID-19: critical workers
- AB 1867: Small employer family leave mediation: handwashing: supplemental paid sick leave
- AB 685: Imminent hazard to employees: exposure: notification: serious violations
- AB 2043: Occupational safety and health: agricultural employers and employees: COVID-19 response
- AB 2537: Personal protective equipment: health care employees
- SB 275: Health Care and Essential Workers: personal protective equipment