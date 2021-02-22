National Cancer Prevention Month, importance of screenings, lung cancer statistics in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Ravi Pate, Director of Medical Oncology and Hematology at the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center, joined 17 News at Sunrise for a monthly cancer update.

Dr. Patel emphasized the importance of cancer screenings as a key in cancer prevention. “The real issue is unfortunately for some reason, people are not getting the screening done at an early stage, it is very critical that we do that.”

Dr. Patel says CBCC and UCLA are conducting clinical trials involving lung cancer.