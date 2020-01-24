Mouse-Con in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The first Mouse-Con Bakersfield will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, in Building 4 of the Kern County Fairgrounds. The Disneyana event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $10 but organizer Steve Wyatt says that because this fan convention is for both young and old, those 12 and under will get in free.

“With the Disney conventions, 60% or those who attend are women 18 years and older while kids make up 30%,” Wyatt says. That’s a big difference from the Bakersfield Comic Con that he organizes that attracts mostly men.

Among the celebrity guests who will be attending are: Karen Dotrice, who played Jane Banks in the original “Mary Poppins”; Michael McGreevey, who appeared in numerous Disney films including “The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes”; and Mary Gibbs, voice of Boo in “Monsters, Inc.”

Fans of animation can chat with Rick Farmiloe who worked as an animator on seven Disney films include “The Black Cauldron.” Also attending will be Rob Gibbs, Rick Law, Donald Towns and Keith Coogan.

Numerous panel discussions will be held throughout the day plus Wyatt will have on display original items from Disney theme parks. There will be Disney costume and Cosplay contests.

Parking is free.