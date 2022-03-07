Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — Executive director of the Volunteer Center of Kern County Lori Honea spoke with 17 News at Sunrise on Monopoly Mania’s return to Bakersfield on Friday at Hodel’s Country Dining after a year hiatus.

17 News’ Chris Burton will be playing as Mr. Monopoly at the family-friendly event.

Players will sit at a six- or eight-person table and each table winner gets a prize and a chance at a “really, really good grandprize,” Honea siad.

Monopoly games and prizes to benefit the Volunteer Center of Kern County’s initiative including help to seniors, veterans, disabled people, local nonprofits and acting as the disaster evacuation center.

Tickets are $40 each and includes dinner. You can also volunteer to work the event.