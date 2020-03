BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The volunteer Center is holding their annual Monopoly Mania fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be happening on Friday at Coconut Joe’s Banquet Hall located on 4000 Easton Drive.

Starting at 6 p.m., the evening includes a life-sized version of the game, silent auctions, dinner, music and more.

To purchase a ticket, call the Volunteer Center of Kern County at 395-9787 or visit them at 1311 Eye St.