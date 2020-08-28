Moneywise: Weakness in economy exposed as major airline announces potential layoffs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – David Anderson, Financial Advisor and Managing Partner with Moneywise, joined 17 News at Sunrise. Anderson discussed the latest unemployment numbers and how American Airline’s plan to layoff thousands of employees in October shows a bigger picture of what is happening in the economy.

Anderson says the announcement of layoffs from American Airlines shows that the money spent with the CARES Act “camouflaged a lot of the weakness in our economy.” He continues to say that “if there’s not more stimulus, we are going to see businesses doing just this.”