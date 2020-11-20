Moneywise: Unemployment umbers, retail sales, student loan payments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – David Anderson, Financial Adviser and Managing Partner at Moneywise, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share the latest about the economy. Anderson discussed unemployment, an update about emergency lending programs, retail sales and tips for students who will need to begin paying off their student loans.

As the holiday shopping season begins, Anderson says there is “not a lot of positive data” that sales will go up as “it looks like consumers are nervous.”

Come January, student loan payments will resume. Anderson says if you don’t have any money to pay those loans, he recommends contacting your lender now and getting information about what the options are for paying it off.