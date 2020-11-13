Moneywise: Unemployment, holiday sales, oil stock and how the vaccine could impact the economy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – David Anderson, Financial Adviser and Managing Partner with Moneywise, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about economic recovery during the coronavirus pandemic. Anderson discussed the latest unemployment numbers, potential holiday sales, oil stocks and how the announcement of the coronavirus vaccine could change the economic future.

Although oil stocks were impacted positively after the announcement of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, they have retreated. Anderson says if this continues more layoffs in that industry could continue, impacting Kern County.

As for how the vaccine will impact the economy as a whole, Anderson says economic recovery will not happen overnight, saying there are “a lot of unknowns out there…even if we have a vaccine, we aren’t sure what the impact will be.”