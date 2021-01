BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – David Anderson, Managing Partner and Financial Adviser at Moneywise Wealth Management, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about economic updates.

Anderson discussed unemployment numbers and two Executive Orders expected to be signed by President Biden today that involve raising federal minimum wage and extending the pause of student loan payments. Anderson also noted that the IRS has pushed back the start of the tax filing date to Feb. 12.