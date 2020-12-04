Moneywise: November jobs report and stimulus package needed for economic improvement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Sherod Waite , Managing Partner and Financial Advisor for Moneywise Wealth Management, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the latest updates on the economy. Waite discussed the November jobs report, the latest on a stimulus package and why it could be needed soon for economic improvement.

Waite says the latest jobs report is really disappointing, “this is the worst jobs created since we’ve seen the pandemic started, so we are seeing a deceleration in job creation. This is important, or at least why Wall Street is looking at this, the labor market isn’t strengthening, it doesn’t give law makers a lot of incentive to pass the next round of economic stimulus.”

As for possible stimulus, Waite says it is “incredibly crucial” for this to be passed. “If the labor market continues to not improve to the rate that Americans expect, or at the rate law makers expect, it gives them the incentive to actually do something about it,” he says.

