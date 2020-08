As we wrap up our Summer Fun on Sunrise series, Justin Janssen, a curriculum specialist with Greenfield Union School District, shows us another fun experiment. This one is all about how pollination works. We can thank bees for every third bite of food that we eat. Grab a print out of a flower and a bee, a cupcake liner and some Cheetos to try this fun demonstration with your kids. For more from the Citizen Scientist Project, click here.