Moneywise: Latest GDP report explained, how the economy is recovering

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – David Anderson, Financial Adviser and Managing Partner with Moneywise, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Anderson discussed the latest GDP report, he says the report is good news but “we are far from recovered…we are still over 10.7 million jobs away from recovering all the jobs that were lost and many of the jobs that were lost were permanent, so it is a mixed bag of news.”

When asked how long it would take to recover at this pace, Anderson says it will be years as this is what happens during recessions.