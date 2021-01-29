Moneywise explains what happened in the stock market this week and an update on the economy after it shrank 3.5% in 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – David Anderson, Financial Adviser and Managing Partner at Moneywise Wealth Management, joined 17 News at Sunrise.

Anderson explained what happened in the stock market this week with GameStop. “I’m in the business helping people reach their financial goals and be able to retire, you generally don’t achieve those goals by making highly leveraged risky bets on individual stocks so I would recommend the average person stay away from this.”

Anderson also provided an economic update for this coming year after the Wall Street Journal announced the economy shrunk by 3.5% in 2020, the worst year for economic growth since WWII.