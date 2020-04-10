Moneywise: Economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic

KGET 17
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – David Anderson, Managing Partner and Financial Advisor with Moneywise Guys, joined 17 News at Sunrise to explain the impact the coronavirus has had on the economy and where the nation could be headed.
Click here to see our list of local Event Cancellations.
Click here for a list of local closed schools, businesses, restaurants and more.
Click here for a list of local food and resource distribution.
Click here for a list of local restaurants and stores with delivery and pick up options.