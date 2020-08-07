Moneywise: Discussion about nation’s unemployment numbers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — David Anderson, Financial Advisor and Managing Partner with Moneywise, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the nation’s unemployment numbers.

Anderson says that while it is good to see the unemployment numbers go down, there is still a lot more that needs to be done. He also notes that a lot of seasonal jobs are reflected in the report which “tend to boost the unemployment numbers.”

“It’s certainly not enough, I mean since the height of the pandemic we’ve lost just over 22 million jobs. We’ve brought back now just over 9 million jobs, so we have a long ways to go,” said Anderson.