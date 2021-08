BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — David Anderson, financial adviser and managing partner at Moneywise Wealth Management, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the latest jobs report, which showed that 943,000 jobs were added in July and that the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent.

Anderson also discussed the importance for people to have an emergency or rainy-day fund, even a small one. Anderson encourages people to have money automatically placed into a savings account.