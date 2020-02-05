Minter Field Air Museum Founders Day event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Minter Field Air Museum is hosting a Founders Day event on February 15.

The event will feature guest speaker George Merritt known for his impressive military aircraft background, logging over 9,500 hours.

A dinner will be at Hodel’s Country Dining located on 5917 Knudsen Dr. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for the evening are $35 or $300 for an entire table.

For tickets and more information, contact the museum at mfam@minterfieldairmuseum.com or 393-0291.