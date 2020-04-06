Mindful Mondays: Robin Robinson shares uplifting message for the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Robin Robinson with CityServe Kern County joined 17 News at Sunrise to share an uplifting message for the community during the pandemic.

CityServe is holding a community blood drive at the City Center located at 3201 F St. on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A community drive-in Passover celebration will be held on Wednesday ay 7 p.m. Community members are encouraged to drive to the City Center, stay in their cars and turn on 87.9 FM to hear the service. Religious leaders from across Kern County of all denominations will be at the service.

For more information about CityServe and these events,