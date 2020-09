BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Robin Robinson, Pastor with CityServe, joined 17 News at Sunrise for Mindful Monday. Robinson discussed why thinking positively and staying optimistic is important during this time.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact CityServe at 371-2650 or visit their website here.

A community blood drive will be happening at the City Center, located at 3201 F St., on September 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in partnership with Houchin Community Blood Bank.