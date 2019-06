Ceremonies will be happening around the county to celebrate Memorial Day on Monday, May 27.

At the Historic Union Cemetery a ceremony will take place at 9 a.m.

The ceremony will include patriotic music, a biodegradable balloon release with personal remembrance cards and a surprise guest speaker.

Following, a ceremony will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary, located at 9101 Kern Canyon Road, at 11:30 a.m.