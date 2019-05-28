McKinley Elementary School choir makes it to Disney workshop with the help from the community

The McKinley Elementary School choir was able to attend a workshop of a lifetime at Disneyland.

Choir Director, Kenneth Whitchard joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about what students were able to experience while at the theme park.

The students were able to learn about how music works to make the magic at Disneyland happen.

Whitchard noted that Friday afternoon a generous donation from Sunpower by Sun Solar made the trip possible, since the choir had not raised enough money the day before scheduled to leave.

This year was a special year because Whitchard’s students had been with him since they were in kindergarten.