BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Robin Robinson, Pastor with CityServe, joined 17 News at Sunrise for Mindful Monday. Pastor Robinson says the community can join in a prayer gathering happening today at the Kern County Liberty Bell downtown from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Robinson says the gathering will "not [be] a time of protest but a time of prayer that there would be justice, a time of prayer for peace over our community."