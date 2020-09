BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Mayor Karen Goh joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams’ visit to Bakersfield.

Mayor Goh says Adams emphasized working together, saying “it takes personal responsibility and all of us working together” to make a difference.

With the upcoming flu season Adams also encourages people to get a flu shot since the symptoms between COVID-19 and the flu are very similar.