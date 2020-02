BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Riverlakes Community Church is hosting a marriage enrichment conference titled “Acts of Renewal.”

The conference will feature guest speakers Dr. Jim and Carol Shores. Information will focus on improving every day challenges of marriage.

Couples can attend for a cost of $89.

The conference will be on Friday, February 28 and Saturday February 29.

For more information, visit this link here.