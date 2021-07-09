Making ice cream three ways for these hot summer days

Maddie’s great-great-grandma’s ice cream recipe:

1 quart of half and half

1 cup sugar

4 eggs

1/2 can sweetened condensed milk

1 tbsp vanilla

In a medium saucepan, combine the half and half and sugar. Mix over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is warmed through. In a large bowl, beat four eggs. Slowly add some of the warmed milk mixture to the eggs, while beating eggs continuously. Continue adding small amounts of the mixture to the eggs while beating, until the eggs are warmed through. Then add the egg mixture back to the saucepan. Stir continuously, scraping the bottom and sides, until it reaches 160 degrees and coats the back of a spoon. Scrape half a (14 oz.) can of sweetened condensed milk into a large bowl. Then add the warmed milk and egg mixture and stir. Add vanilla. Chill in an ice bath, stirring until cool. Then chill in fridge for about two hours. Freeze according to your ice cream maker’s instructions.

If you don’t have an ice cream maker, pour mixture into a shallow dish and put in the freezer. Stir vigorously every thirty minutes, breaking up ice crystals, until frozen.

For a fun activity for your kids, try this: Put 1 1/2 cups of half and half in a small ziploc bag. Mix in 1 tablespoon of sugar and a teaspoon of vanilla. Seal. Then put ice and rock salt in a larger ziploc bag. Place bag with milk mixture into the large bag, cover with more ice and rock salt. Seal. Then have the kids shake the bags for about 5-10 minutes until a soft-serve ice cream consistency. Enjoy!