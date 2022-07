BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Doug Bennett of Magdalene Hope returns to SUNRISE to talk about their Pink and Blue Gala at the Stockdale Country Club July 21st. The money raised will help finance their Freedom Assistance League that rescues victims of sex trafficking and moves them to safety at Restoration Ranch Women`s Shelter. (661 )808-HOPE (4673) or MagdaleneHope@gmail.com