Love Your Neighborhood free community event

The Love Your Neighborhood community event will be held on Saturday, May 18.
Attendees will enjoy free groceries, health services, hot lunch, family portraits, veteran services, a kids zone, job services, hair cuts and prayers.
People are invited to join in on this free event at the following locations:
- All Saints Anglican/Westminster Presbyterian
- Harmony Southern Baptist Church, Lamont
- Vanguard Christian Center
- The Rock Church
- Taft First Assembly
- Compassion Christian Center
- Northminster Presbyterian
- Plaza Iglesia Cristiana
- St. John’s Valley of Faith Lutheran Church, Arvin
- Daybreak Baptist Church
For more information, call Bakersfield CityServe at 871-1150.