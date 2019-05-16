Love Your Neighborhood free community event

The Love Your Neighborhood community event will be held on Saturday, May 18.

Attendees will enjoy free groceries, health services, hot lunch, family portraits, veteran services, a kids zone, job services, hair cuts and prayers.

People are invited to join in on this free event at the following locations:

All Saints Anglican/Westminster Presbyterian

Harmony Southern Baptist Church, Lamont

Vanguard Christian Center

The Rock Church

Taft First Assembly

Compassion Christian Center

Northminster Presbyterian

Plaza Iglesia Cristiana

St. John’s Valley of Faith Lutheran Church, Arvin

Daybreak Baptist Church

For more information, call Bakersfield CityServe at 871-1150.