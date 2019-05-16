Love Your Neighborhood free community event

Sunrise Interviews

by: Raquel Vega

Posted: / Updated:

The Love Your Neighborhood community event will be held on Saturday, May 18. 

Attendees will enjoy free groceries, health services, hot lunch, family portraits, veteran services, a kids zone, job services, hair cuts and prayers.

People are invited to join in on this free event at the following locations:

  • All Saints Anglican/Westminster Presbyterian
  • Harmony Southern Baptist Church, Lamont
  • Vanguard Christian Center
  • The Rock Church
  • Taft First Assembly
  • Compassion Christian Center
  • Northminster Presbyterian
  • Plaza Iglesia Cristiana
  • St. John’s Valley of Faith Lutheran Church, Arvin
  • Daybreak Baptist Church

For more information, call Bakersfield CityServe at 871-1150.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story