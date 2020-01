BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Christian Youth Film Festival is accepting entries for the film festival happening in March.

Youth film makers are encouraged to submit their work by the final deadline on February 17.

The film festival will be on March 7 and 8 at the Fox Theater.

Entries will be judged and awards include Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Editing and more.

For more information and to submit your work, visit here.