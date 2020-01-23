Local woman shares story of diagnosis with OCD in new book

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Kerry Alayne Osborn joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about her new book, The Obsessive Outsiders.

Osborn, a Bakersfield native, shares her story of being diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder during high school and battle as a young adult.

If you would like to purchase a copy, the The Obsessive Outsiders is available on Amazon in both print & Kindle versions internationally, Apple iBooks, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and IngramSpark.

Osborn will also be at Barns & Noble in Bakersfield on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.