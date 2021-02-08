Local therapist discusses pregnancy loss and grief after Chrissy Teigen shares emotional post on what would have been her due date, bringing awareness to the topic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Holly Graham, Licensed Marriage Family Therapist, co-owner of Virtual Therapy Live, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about pregnancy loss and working through grief.

Graham shared some tips when supporting someone going through this type of loss. “As family members we can ask questions and show up and be present. Be there, let them know that we care about them let them know that they matter. Let them know it’s okay to talk about the baby, it’s okay to process those feelings all of them, the fear, the isolation, the shame.”

“Healing is moving through it and that is so important to remember.”