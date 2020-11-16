Local student appointed to CSU Board of Trustees, shares goals for her new role

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Krystal Raynes, a CSUB student and newly appointed Student Trustee to the CSU Board of Trustees, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about hew new role.

Raynes is one of two student representatives from the entire CSU system of 23 campuses to serve on the California State University Board of Trustees. She is also the first CSUB student to be appointed to the board.

Raynes says she hopes to bring light to issues happening in the Central Valley and reduce barriers for first-generation college students.