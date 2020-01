BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Victory Outreach church is hosting it’s annual singing competition, The Choice.

Auditions are open for singers and cost $10 per person. Upcoming addition dates include Saturday at 11 a.m. and Monday, January 25 at 6 p.m.

The competition will be held over three days, February 2, 9 and 16.

First place will win $500 and a recording package. Second place will win $200.

For more information, contact Victory Outreach at 322-0222.