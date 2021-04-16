Local psychologist discusses mental health of Los Angeles woman who admitted to killing her three children in jailhouse interview

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Corey Gonzales, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the mental health of a Los Angeles woman who admitted to killing her three children in jailhouse interview.

Liliana Carrillo, the “prime suspect” in the killing of her three children in Reseda last weekend, spoke to 17 News from the Lerdo Pre-trial Facility on Thursday. Carrillo admitting that she killed her three children. She believed their father was involved in human trafficking.

