Dr. Nimisha Amin, a Bakersfield pediatrician joined 17 News at Sunrise Wednesday morning to discuss the new announcement from Pfizer about COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11. Dr. Amin says she expects the shot to be available to this age group by late October.

With the Kern County Fair opening today, Dr. Amin also addressed whether she considers the fair a safe activity for kids and families.