Local pediatrician discusses safely reopening schools and children’s safety during pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Nimisha Amin, a local pediatrician, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss reopening schools and children’s safety during the pandemic.

As for reopening schools, Dr. Amin says “it is a group effort where absolutely everyone has to oblige to the guidelines set forth, if you don’t have 100% compliance from the parents, and the teachers and the students, that virus is going to slip into the schools. We can’t see it, there is a matter of days before you know and then you have multiple cases, then classroom and schools start to close.”

Dr. Amin continued to say, “as we all know, there are many adults of many age groups that are required for a school to run effectively, those are the ones we put at risk when we put kids back together in a classroom.”

When addressing concerns about contracting COVID-19, she says “what’s really important to consider while you may be fortunate enough to have an asymptomatic infection your child’s teacher, or your neighbor, or your best friend may not be that fortunate and this is really one of those circumstances where we need to limit the spread to protect others in our community that we care about.”

Finally, Dr. Amin says “for those who are very hesitant to send their children to school because they are worried about the virus, I also understand where you are coming from and it is absolutely a matter of risk versus benefit. First and foremost you have to look at the precautions your school is taking and how confident you are in whether those guidelines are truly going to be implemented. If you feel as though they are going to slip through the cracks, it may be better to continue your child on distance learning, particularly if they are not suffering from a lot of the after effects of distance learning.”