Local HR expert discusses vaccine mandates in the workplace

The state’s first vaccine mandate goes into effect October 1st. It’s directed at healthcare workers. Healthcare workers are required by the order to be fully vaccinated. Workers with a vaccine exemption or an incomplete vaccine dose will need to test twice weekly and wear a mask. If a worker is unvaccinated without an exemption, the worker will be placed on administrative leave until January, or until they get vaccinated or secure an exemption.

Robin Paggi with Worklogic HR joined Alex on 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the mandate and employers’ and employees’ rights.