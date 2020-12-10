Local hospital bed availability reaches “crisis point” as coronavirus cases surge, Dr. Goldis explains

Staffing hospital beds also remains a concern as nurses fall ill due to COVID-19.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Glenn Goldis, Chief Medical Officer for Kern Medical, joined 17 News at Sunrise to answer the latest questions about the coronavirus. He discussed the concerns of low hospital bed availability, staffing concerns when nurses get ill, information about vaccine doses coming to Kern County and recommendations for who should not get vaccinated yet.

As for the surge in cases in Kern County, Dr. Goldis says, “These are all time highs…so clearly this is reflective of this surge and wave that has been rising ever since the Thanksgiving holiday.”

“Both normal and ICU beds are in very short supply. Clearly we are at a crisis point in terms of availability in beds, not only throughout the county but throughout California, and at Kern Medical we at any given day we may have one or maybe two ICU beds tops,” says Dr. Goldis

As for concerns about staffing hospitals, Dr. Goldis says, “Not only are people in Kern County getting ill but so are our staff. When you loose nursing staff to the virus, no matter if you have a bed available you may not be able to staff that bed and that is what we are most concerned about.”

Dr. Goldis says as of now a few groups of people who may not want to get vaccinated yet include: pregnant women, anyone prone to bleeding, individuals who may be immune compromised, and anyone who may have a severe allergic reaction prone history.