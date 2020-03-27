Local health food blogger shares recipe for ‘Morning Glory Bread’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Lucy LaFranchise, Health Food Blogger, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share a healthy food recipe for those looking to learn new baking recipes while at home.
Morning Glory Bread
Ingredients:
- ½ cup raisins
- 1 cup carrots
- 1 green apple
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 1 cup oat flour
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 2 tsp ground cinnamon
- ¼ tsp ginger
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ cup shredded coconut
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup coconut oil
- 2 tsp vanilla
- ¼ cup almond milk
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fareinheit. Grease the bottom of an 8 by 5 inch loaf pan.
- Shred the carrot and apple and set aside. Pour boiling water over the raisins until covered and let sit.
- Combine both flours, brown sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger and salt.
- Add eggs, coconut oil (melted), vanilla, and almond milk. Mix until combined.
- Add the carrots apple and shredded coconut. Mix until combined.
- Pour into greased loaf pan and bake for 50-60 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.
For more recipes, visit carrotqueenblog.com.