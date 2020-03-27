Breaking News
Local health food blogger shares recipe for ‘Morning Glory Bread’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Lucy LaFranchise, Health Food Blogger, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share a healthy food recipe for those looking to learn new baking recipes while at home.

Morning Glory Bread

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup raisins
  • 1 cup carrots
  • 1 green apple
  • 1 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1 cup oat flour
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 2 tsp baking soda
  • 2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp ginger
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ cup shredded coconut
  • 2 eggs
  • ¼ cup coconut oil
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • ¼ cup almond milk

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fareinheit. Grease the bottom of an 8 by 5 inch loaf pan.
  2. Shred the carrot and apple and set aside. Pour boiling water over the raisins until covered and let sit.
  3. Combine both flours, brown sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger and salt.
  4. Add eggs, coconut oil (melted), vanilla, and almond milk. Mix until combined.
  5. Add the carrots apple and shredded coconut. Mix until combined.
  6. Pour into greased loaf pan and bake for 50-60 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.

For more recipes, visit carrotqueenblog.com.

