BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – David Anderson, Managing Partner and Financial Advisor at Moneywise Wealth Management, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the changing state of the economy as coronavirus continues to have an nationwide impact.

Anderson’s advice, “even if you are secure right now be ready for things to slow down. If they don’t, great, you’re happy and you have some extra money on the side. But save cash, be ready, because things could slow down.”