Local doctor discusses the importance of screening for colon cancer and why a change in diet could reduce ricks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Ravi Patel with the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss colon cancer following the death of Chadwick Boseman. Dr. Patel says people should get screened for colon cancer at the age of 45 and says diet has an important role in reducing the risks of cancer.

Dr. Patel says, “the reason why we see the increasing incident and death rates in younger individuals, [is because] there is a direct connection in diet and the risk of colon cancer.” He continues to say that people should consider eating red meat only once or twice a week and increase an intake in veggies.