BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Fire Chief, Anthony Galagaza, and Bakersfield Police Chief, Greg Terry, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony happening on Friday.

Although the public is not able to attend the annual ceremony, it will be streamed live by the Bakersfield Fire Department and on the KGET Facebook page starting at 8:30 a.m.