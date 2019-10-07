Links for Life, Panini Kabob Grill host “Grab & Go” lunch fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Links for Life and Panini Kabob Grill are teaming up for a fundraiser to help those affected by breast cancer.

The “Grab & Go” fundraiser is happening Monday, October 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the new Panini Kabob Grill located next to the Valley Plaza Mall on the corner of Ming Avenue and Wible Road.

You can purchase a kabob lunch for only $10. Each meal includes your choice of a chicken or beef kabob, rice, salad and hummus.

Proceeds will be benefit Links for Life and will help those affected by breast cancer.

