Links for Life events to spread awareness about breast cancer

Links for Life will kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness month with two main events.

Women’s Days will be held on Saturday and Sunday offering free mammograms, women’s health screenings and birth control. Women’s Days are a partnership between Kern Public Health, Kern Medical and Links for Life. On Saturday, the groups will be at the Bessie Owen’s Parking Lot, located on 815 Potomac Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Sunday the groups will be at North Meadows Park, located at 3300 McCray Street.

The annual Lace’n It Up 5k and fun run will be on Saturday, October 5 at The Park at Riverwalk. Tickets are $35 per person and a link to sign-up can be found here.