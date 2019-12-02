Light Up a Life celebrations hosted by Optimal Hospice Foundation

Optimal Hospice Foundation will host Light Up a Life celebrations across Kern County.

During the celebrations there is a personal reflection by a hospice family member, a reading of the memorial names by hospice staff and volunteers, candle lighting, inspirational music, and the lighting of the Tree of Life.

An ornament with a loved one’s name will be placed on the Tree of Life for a suggested $10 donation.

The Bakersfield Light Up a Life celebration will be on Wednesday at the Bakersfield RV Resort located on 5025 Wible Rd. at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on other celebrations, visit here.