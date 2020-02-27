Lifelong learning at Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield College’s Levan Center for the Humanities and Levan Institute for Lifelong Learning offers classes and discussions open to the community.

The Levan Institute for Lifelong Learning’s classes are aimed for adults 55 and older interested in various skills and knowledge. Some classes include watercolor art, guitar lessons and wine tasting. For a list of all classes, visit here.

The Levan Center for the Humanities hosts events that address social and political issues, art, music and science. Some speakers include local professors from Bakersfield College and CSUB or out of town scholars. A full list of lectures and events can be found here.